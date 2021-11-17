She The First | Reita Faria: Won Miss World, Rejected Film Offers To Be a Doctor

Born on 23 August 1943 to Goan parents in Mumbai's Matunga, Reita Faria's father worked in a mineral water factory and her mother owned a salon in the city. Reita wanted to be a doctor.

While she was studying at the Grant Medical College in Mumbai, one day, her friends jokingly asked her to participate in a beauty show. Reita took up the challenge and entered the Miss Bombay contest organised by the erstwhile Eve’s Weekly magazine.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Reita recalled the days before she entered the Miss Bombay contest: