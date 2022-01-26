She The First | 'Citizen of the Galaxies': Kalpana Chawla's Space Odyssey

Kalpana Chawla: first India-born astronaut in space
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra)
One day a little girl, in a small town of India, was playing on her terrace when she saw a plane flying above her house. She raced across the terrace chasing the plane and kept waving at it, till it was out of sight. She was fascinated, curious.
At home, in school, she spent most of her time flying paper planes, reading about aeroplanes. And one day, she shocked her father, saying she wanted to fly an aircraft. She had made up her mind. She was determined, but not very sure of the path ahead.
Kalpana Chawla.
Born on 17 March 1962, in Karnal, Haryana, the youngest of the four siblings had no formal name and was lovingly called Montu for the first few years. When her parents took her to enrol her in school, they were given a few options to decide and mention in the enrolment form. She ironically chose to be named Kalpana, meaning imagination.
Kalpana Chawla (Montu).
Growing up, sleeping on the roof and watching stars, planets, constellations in the sky every night, she had made up her mind. And one day, she shocked her high school teacher. Determined to prove her wrong, Kalpana took her teacher by surprise.
Kalpana's parents Banarasi Lal Chawla and Sanyogita Chawla were very supportive of her education. After passing out of Tagore Bal Niketan in 1976, and completing her pre-engineering from Dayal Singh College, Kalpana travelled to Chandigarh for her higher studies.
She was the first woman to study aeronautical engineering, a rare stream chosen by the handful of women engineers then at the Punjab Engineering College. The college didn't have a girls' hostel then, but that did not come in her way.
Right after graduating, Kalpana applied to University of Texas, among others. When she received a letter from the university, she wasn't sure if her family would let her go overseas, but her father was her rock.
Kalpana moved to Arlington, United States, in September 1982.
Jean-Pierre Harrison met Kalpana on 2 September 1982, a day after she arrived in the USA, from India. He was a flight instructor and aviation author. Common interests like diving and flying got Kalpana and Harrison closer. And by December of 1983, they were married.
Kalpana and Harrison.
In 1988, at 26, KC, as she was popularly known, started work at the NASA Ames Research Center in the area of powered-lift computational fluid dynamics. Her research concentrated on simulation of complex air flows encountered around aircraft. In 1993, Kalpana joined Overset Methods Inc, Los Altos, California, as Vice President and Research Scientist. She was responsible for development and implementation of efficient techniques to perform aerodynamic optimisation.
Kalpana Chawla
Around this time, she became a US citizen. Kalpana applied to be part of NASA's Astronaut Corps in 1992 to take part in US space missions.
After completing a year of training and evaluation, she was assigned as crew representative to work on technical issues for the Astronaut Office EVA/Robotics and Computer Branches. Her assignments included work on development of Robotic Situational Awareness Displays and testing space shuttle control software in the Shuttle Avionics Integration Laboratory. Kalpana was finally selected for her first space mission.
In November 1996, Kalpana was assigned as mission specialist and prime robotic arm operator on STS-87. At 35, Kalpana got her first chance to enter space.
STS-87 was the fourth US Microgravity Payload flight and focused on experiments designed to study how the weightless environment of space affects various physical processes, and on observations of the Sun's outer atmospheric layers.
Kalpana Chawla.
While in space, Kalpana had a long chat with the then Prime Minister IK Gujral, who congratulated her for her pioneering work that made India proud.
Kalpana started the tradition of sending two children from India to NASA every year. She helped send at least fourteen students to NASA.
Kalpana with her husband and NASA delegates from her school.
Kalpana returned to earth on 5 December 1997. In January 1998, she was assigned as crew representative for shuttle and station flight crew equipment, and subsequently served as lead for Astronaut Office’s Crew Systems and Habitability section. In 2003, at 40, Kalpana went to space for the second time.
On 16 January 2003, she flew onboard the ill-fated space shuttle Columbia flight STS-107. The crew of seven took off for a 16-day flight from the Kennedy Space Centre.
The crew of Columbia flight STS-107.
On 1 February 2003, during Columbia's re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, hot atmospheric air entered the shuttle's wing where there was a damage during takeoff. Kalpana died, along with the rest of the crew
when the spaceship disintegrated, just 16 minutes prior to its scheduled landing.
Punjab Engineering College now has a hostel for girls named 'Kalpana Chawla Hostel'. University of Texas also has the Kalpana Chawla Hall, in memory of one it most-celebrated graduates.
Asteroids, roads, hospitals, colleges, streets are named after Kalpana. Almost two decades after her death, Kalpana's legacy lives on and she continues to inspire people.
(Graphics: The Quint/Deeksha Malhotra)
