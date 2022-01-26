She The First | 'Citizen of the Galaxies': Kalpana Chawla's Space Odyssey

One day a little girl, in a small town of India, was playing on her terrace when she saw a plane flying above her house. She raced across the terrace chasing the plane and kept waving at it, till it was out of sight. She was fascinated, curious.

At home, in school, she spent most of her time flying paper planes, reading about aeroplanes. And one day, she shocked her father, saying she wanted to fly an aircraft. She had made up her mind. She was determined, but not very sure of the path ahead.