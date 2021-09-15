She The First | Dr Kadambini Ganguly: Taking on Society to Save Lives

Dr Kadambini Ganguly: A woman of many firsts.
Let's date back to British-ruled India in the 1860s. Undivided Bengal, like the rest of the country, was crippled by malpractices such as child marriage and Sati. Most women were not even allowed to study. They were denied their basic rights – leave alone being independent.
But all that was about to gradually change, with the birth of the reformist Brahmo Samaj movement.
This is the story of Dr Kadambini Ganguly – India's first woman doctor to practice western medicine, and a woman of many firsts.
Dr Kadambini Ganguly
Kadambini was born on 18 July 1861 in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Her father Brajakishore Bose was a school headmaster, a member of the Brahmo Samaj, and co-founder of India’s first women’s rights organisation – the Bhagalpur Mahila Samiti – in 1863.
Despite opposition from family members, Bose ensured Bini, as he lovingly called her, received English education – at Bethune school for girls in Calcutta – a rare feat for girls then.
An old photo of Calcutta University.
Kadambini cleared the entrance exam but there were no colleges for women in the Bengal presidency. So, her Bethune school arranged for college classes within the school premises, just for her. The FA (First Arts) course was introduced. And just like that, Bethune school became Bethune College for women, in 1878.
Soon, Kadambini was joined by Chandramukhi Bose. And the first batch of Bethune college had two students. Later, Bethune College opened graduation and postgraduation courses too. And that's how Calcutta University became India's first university to open its doors to women.
Old photo of Bethune College
Chandramukhi Bose (left) and Kadambini Ganguly.
Right after her graduation, at the age of 21, Kadambini married her mentor Dwarkanath. He was 17 years older and a widower. Besides, they decided to marry as per the Brahmo rituals and not the usual Hindu rituals. Naturally, their alliance was met with a lot resistance from the society. But they were unfazed and Dwarkanath remained a pillar of strength for Kadambini all his life.
Dwarkanath and Kadambini.
Growing up, Kadambini saw young women suffer and often die due to lack of medical facilities for women. Male doctors, especially British doctors, examining women was a taboo. And there were no women doctors.
After graduation, she decided to go to medical school. And her rickets-affected stepson Satish's sufferings strengthened her will to be a doctor.
An old photo of Calcutta Medical College.
Despite her achievements, some of her professors looked down upon her. Most of her male batchmates weren't supportive either. Kadambini faced constant rebuke, but she was determined.
While at Calcutta Medical College, she took only two weeks off after the birth of her first child, so as not to miss lectures.
In a letter to a friend in 1888, Florence Nightingale said:
One professor allegedly did not give Kadambini passing marks in one subject. As a result, instead of an MB degree, she was awarded the Graduate of Medical College of Bengal (GMCB) degree in 1886.
Lady Dufferin Victoria Hospital, Calcutta.
Kadambini reached her goal fair and square. But the road ahead wasn't smooth. She was often looked down upon by fellow male doctors because she did not have an MB degree. She realised that she needed to be more qualified to gain the respect of her peers. So, she looked westward.
She received the Triple Diplomas of Scottish College after training in Dublin, Glasgow, and Edinburgh. She specialised in gynaecology and paediatrics.
On her return to India, she was promoted as a senior doctor at the same Lady Dufferin Victoria Hospital. Soon, she started practising in private too.
And there's more to Kadambini – a freedom fighter, a social worker, and a reformist.
She strongly opposed Sati, child marriage, and spoke in favour of widow-remarriage.
She spoke up for the rights of women tea garden workers in Assam and coal mine workers in Bihar and Odisha.
She was one of the six representatives in the first female delegation
of the Indian National Congress in 1889 in Bombay (now Mumbai).
She strongly voiced her dissent against Lord Curzon's decision to partition Bengal in 1906.
Kadambini organised Women's Conference in Calcutta in 1906.
In 1908, she formed an association to help the Satyagraha
workers in Transvaal, South Africa.
Her journey was commendable and achievement spectacular. But often an orthodox society treated her no better than a midwife. She was once served food on the backyard of a rich patient's house and asked to clean up after herself, as a mark of disrespect.
She was even referred to as a 'prostitute' in Bengali magazine Bangabashi. Dwarakanath went to court, which sentenced the editor to jail for six months and imposed a fine.
She didn't let her ill-health come in the way of her work and treated patients till the end.
On 3 October 1923, 62-year-old Kadambini conducted a successful critical operation on a patient. That evening, on her on way back home, she died of a heart attack.
