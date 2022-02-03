Shahdara Rape Case: DCW Seeks Protection for Survivor, Report From Police

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted, her face was blackened, and was paraded by the residents of a locality in Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, 26 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Swati Maliwal)
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday, 2 February, issued summons to the Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to provide protection to the 20-year-old rape survivor who was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and paraded by her neighbours last week.
The DCP is expected to appear before the Commission on Friday, 3 pm.
In the notice sent to the police, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal seeks protection for the survivor and her family:
The summons notice sent by the DCW also asks the DCP for a report on the action taken in the matter.
On 26 January, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, beaten up, and paraded in Delhi's Shahdara colony.
A video of her being paraded, surrounded by women and girls, who cheered on the humiliating act, was posted on Twitter by DCW Chairperson Maliwal a day later.
Subsequently, the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) in relation to the incident, under sections of gang rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, physical assault, and intimidation. A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under an Additional Commissioner of Police-rank officer has also been formed for a speedy investigation of the crime.
So far, 13 people have been arrested in the case, while three minors have also been apprehended by the police in connection with the crime.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)