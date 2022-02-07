Shahdara Gang-Rape Case: Auto Owner, 1 More Arrested by Delhi Police

Two more persons were arrested on Sunday, 6 February, in connection with the Shahdara sexual assault case, wherein a 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up, and then paraded in a Kasturba Nagar neighbourhood.

As per the police, one of those who were arrested, Rajesh Singh, 43, had been absconding. His wife and two daughters had already been arrested.

Darshan Singh, who has also been arrested, is the owner of the autorickshaw that was used to abduct the rape survivor, the police said. He had also been absconding. His vehicle has been seized by the police.

A total of 16 persons have been arrested in the case so far, and four minors have been apprehended.