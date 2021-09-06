Section 377 Judgment Was a Big Win, But We Still Need to Liberate Sexuality

We won freedom at the courts. Yet, there is more to go, more battles to be won.

The 6 September 2018 verdict has been rightly a cause to celebrate for India’s queer community, since it went beyond simply admonishing the law and scrapping it for dictating whose sex is natural and whose isn’t, whose sexuality sacrosanct and whose perverse – in the same breath, it advocated a philosophy of anti-discrimination – a safe and healthy life for LGBTQIA+ Indians, free of harm and prejudice.

This year the ruling which read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) completes three years.