India Now Has More Women Than Men: Government Survey

In a first, the number of women in India has seemingly surpassed the number of men, indicating a demographic shift in the country. According to the findings of a recent National Family and Health Survey-5 (2019-21), the country's sex ratio stands at 1,020:1,000.
"With this, we can say India moves in the league of the developed countries — as the sex ratio crosses 1,000," an official from the Health ministry also claimed as per PTI.
The official reportedly attributed the development to measures like financial inclusion and reduction of gender bias, that were taken by the government to empower women.
The sex ratio at birth is also said to have increased to 929 in 2019-20 from 919 in 2015-16.
In 2015-16, as per the NHFS-4 survey, the sex ratio had declined to 991:1000. And in the survey (NHFS-3) held in 2005-06 the sex ratio was 1000: 1000.
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 24 November, released NFHS-5 (2019-21) results for India along with that of 14 phase two states and Union territories. The results were made after taking into account the key indicators on reproductive and child health, family welfare, population besides other health related indicators.
In the last five years, before the NFHS-5 survey, the deliveries of 88.6 percent (up from 78.9 percent during NFHS-4) babies took place in a health facility. The significant rise of the figure from the previous survey, officials said was "a proof that India is marching towards achieving universal institutional births".
