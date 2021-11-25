India Now Has More Women Than Men: Government Survey

In a first, the number of women in India has seemingly surpassed the number of men, indicating a demographic shift in the country. According to the findings of a recent National Family and Health Survey-5 (2019-21), the country's sex ratio stands at 1,020:1,000.

"With this, we can say India moves in the league of the developed countries — as the sex ratio crosses 1,000," an official from the Health ministry also claimed as per PTI.

The official reportedly attributed the development to measures like financial inclusion and reduction of gender bias, that were taken by the government to empower women.

The sex ratio at birth is also said to have increased to 929 in 2019-20 from 919 in 2015-16.