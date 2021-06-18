Sex Ratio at Birth Above 900 in States, But Has Worsened in Many

Data on birth and death registration for 2019 throws both good and bad news when it comes to sex ratio at birth (SRB). While none of the states or Union territories (for which data is available) recorded less than 900 girls for every 1,000 boys, some of them recorded lower ratios than in 2018 or 2017.
Data from Civil Registration System for 2019 placed Kerala and Uttarakhand on top with 960 girls to a 1,000 boys. However, Kerala's record has worsened from 965 in 2017 to 963 in 2018, and lowered further in 2019.
All five southern states recorded SRB between 942 and 960 – with Tamil Nadu recording the lowest (942) but still showing improvement from 932 in 2017.
Chhattisgarh recorded the highest fall in SRB – from 968 in 2017 to 931 in 2019. Himachal Pradesh, Assam also showed downward trends.
For example, Himachal recorded SRB of 934 in 2017, 930 in 2018, and just 918 girls to 1,000 boys in 2019.
On the other hand, Telangana took the biggest leap forward – going from 915 in 2017 to 953. Uttarakhand, too, showed improvement, with the SRB at 960 as compared to 929 two years earlier.
Punjab, one of the states where female foeticide is high, showed steady improvement from 890 in 2017 to 914 in 2019.
However, data is not available for many big states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, or Uttar Pradesh as of now.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
Published: 18 Jun 2021,01:58 PM IST