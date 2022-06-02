'Setting an Example of Self-Love': 24-Year-Old Gujarat Woman To Marry Herself

In a first, a 24-year-old woman from Vadodara is set to marry herself on 11 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Kshamachy)
"I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself," Bindu told The Times of India. The to-be bride also shared that she had tried to find out if a woman had married herself in the country before, but said she couldn't find any such examples.
The trend-setter plans to hold the wedding ceremony at a temple in Gotri, where traditional customs such as feras and the wearing of sindoor will be followed. Bindu indicated that her parents had given their blessing for the ceremony.
The wedding will be followed by a honeymoon for one in Goa.
The BBC in 2017 reported about the emerging trend of sologamy, citing the case of a New York-based performance artist Gabrielle Penabaz who conducted over 1,500 such ceremonies for others.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
