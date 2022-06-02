'Setting an Example of Self-Love': 24-Year-Old Gujarat Woman To Marry Herself

In a first, a 24-year-old woman from Vadodara is set to marry herself on 11 June. Kshama Bindu's marriage is likely the first instance of sologamy in India.

"I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself," Bindu told The Times of India. The to-be bride also shared that she had tried to find out if a woman had married herself in the country before, but said she couldn't find any such examples.