Semi-Naked Man Joins Virtual Court, HC Issues Notice After Jaising's Complaint

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who was appearing in the case, sought action against the man.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 30 November, ordered the collection of video proceedings in a court hall where a man allegedly appeared semi-naked.
The man, identified as Sreedhar Bhatt allegedly appeared semi-naked when the court was hearing the legality of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe involving State Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, LiveLaw reported.
"It is very offensive for a woman to see a man without clothes in a courtroom. We have a man without clothes when a woman is arguing in the court. What is going on? Milords?" Jaising urged, LiveLaw reported.
When the court observed that they do not see him, an advocate who was also on video call, confirmed that he could also see a man without clothes.
The court sought his details and issued notice to him.
