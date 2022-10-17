Section 377, Abortion, Sabarimala: Key Feminist Verdicts of Next CJI Chandrachud

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday, 17 October, appointed Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud as the next chief justice of India, giving Indian feminists reason to celebrate.

Chandrachud, who is set to become to 50th CJI of India after his the incumbent UU Lalit retires on 8 November, has delivered a myriad of progressive judgments in his tenure and is hailed as a champion of liberal values in the judiciary.

From reading down of Section 377, which criminalised homosexuality in India, extension of abortion rights to unmarried women, to the landmark Sabarimala Temple case, here's a glimpse at some of the watershed feminist verdicts pronounced by Justice Chandrachud.