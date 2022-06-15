Graduating US Students Give Pride Flags to Uni Head; Protest Anti-LGBT Rules

Lea has reportedly sat in the protest for all 19 days. “You talk about being ecumenical, being so diverse. And it’s like, where is it?” he asked.

In a statement in May, Cedric Davis, chair of the SPU board, said that the decision to keep the rule was “thorough and prayerful deliberation.”

“The board made a decision that it believed was most in line with the university’s mission and statement of faith and chose to have SPU remain in communion with its founding denomination, the Free Methodist church USA, as a core part of its historical identity as a Christian university,” The Guardian reported.