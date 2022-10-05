Savita Kanswal, Record-Setting Mountaineer Who Scaled Everest, Dies in Avalanche

Savita Kanswal, the first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest and Mount Makalu in a span of 16 days, lost her life in an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi hills on Tuesday, 4 October.
(Photo Courtesy: Savita Kanswal)
Kanswal, 25, had set a national record by hoisting the tricolour on Everest, the world's highest peak, in May this year.
Amit Bisht, the principal of NIM, confirmed Kanswal's death on Tuesday evening.
The youngest sister in a family with four children living in Uttarkashi's Lonthru village, Kanswal had an uphill journey.
The climbing trainer had seen penury during her childhood, and had juggled the responsibilities of the house along with her schooling.
In an interview with The Quint in March this year, Kanswal had said, “Once I knew that a career in mountaineering was possible, I just knew that I had to do it. There was no particular reason but I knew that I wanted to be a mountaineer.”
The mountaineer subsequently took up a basic course in mountaineering at Nehru Mountaineering Institute Uttarkashi in 2013 – where she eventually went on to become a coach.
In order to fund her education at NIM, Kanswal had taken up part time jobs, including stints at Cafe Coffee Day and Reliance.
In 2016, she bagged a job as a trainer at NIM.
In her interview with The Quint, Kanswal had also said that one needs to be mentally fit to be able to climb mountains. “You are without network for days and months at stretch and cannot talk to your family or your friends.”
"I used to get demotivated by many because they would ask me why I am pursuing mountaineering. Eventually, everyone came around. I believe that all is well that ends well," Kanswal had shared.
The climber had recalled one particular scare in the mountains during the conversation:
The Indian government had sponsored her climb which cost Rs 21 lakh. Kanswal said that she realised at the time that it was a one-time-opportunity, and went ahead. She refused to give up and went on to climb the peak.
Savita Kanswal on Mount Lhote.
On 12 May 2022, Savita Kanswal had clinched her tallest achievement by climbing atop the Everest summit at a height of 8,848 metres. Sixteen days later, she scaled Mount Makalu (8,484 metres).
Kanswal had summited Mount Everest in four rotations, as most mountaineers do. Her expedition was backed by crowdfunding; hundreds had contributed to support her aspirations.
"I want to climb all the world's peaks above 8,000 metres, especially the seven continents' highest peaks," Kanswal had said in an interview after the feat.