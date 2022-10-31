'Never Again': In Memory of Savita, the Indian Behind Irish Abortion Law Reform

An investigation into Savita's death by Ireland’s national health service determined that the confusion over the country’s abortion law was a contributing factor in her death. Her death was due to "medical misadventure," the inquest said in its verdict.

Dr Peter Boylan, the former master of the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, had told the inquest that Savita would probably still be alive today if she had got a termination in the first three days of her stay in the hospital, prior to developing a real or substantive risk to her life. However, he added that under the Irish law, that would have been illegal.

The inquest also found that there were also communication failures, between medical and nursing staff, that the evidence showed that her blood test results were not followed up and pulse rates not taken.