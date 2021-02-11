After 1,000 Days in Prison, Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Released

One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul was released after more than 1,000 days in prison, on Wednesday, 10 February.

Al-Hathloul's imprisonment, in May 2018, drew widespread international criticism, including that of US Congress and European Union lawmakers.

The 31-year-old activist was released in 2021, after the court suspended 34 months of her sentence – with a conditional release that she returns to jail if any crime is committed by her, reported The Associated Press.