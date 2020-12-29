Saudi Activist Who Fought For Women’s Rights Jailed For 6 Years

Loujain al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison under anti-terrorism law, reported state-linked media.

al-Hathloul's imprisonment, in May 2018, drew widespread international criticism, including that of US Congress and European Union lawmakers.

The 31-year-old activist is likely to be released in May 2021, after the court suspended 34 months of her sentence – with a conditional release that she returns to jail if any crime is committed by her, reported Associated Press.