Same-Sex Marriage: Delhi HC Asks Govt to File Fresh Reply On Live Streaming Plea

Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul argued that at least seven to eight percent of the population are interested in the proceedings.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 17 May, slammed the Centre for its 'objectionable language' in the affidavit opposing plea seeking live streaming of same-sex marriage hearing. It has directed the government to file a fresh affidavit, ahead of the next hearing on 20 April.
The Centre had submitted that the matter is "neither of national importance nor has it affected the majority of population," reported Bar and Bench. It also added that the purpose of seeking live streaming was to get "unnecessary hype".
Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing the petitoner, submitted that while Centre may have its reservations to live-streaming, the language used is derogatory to a particular section of people.
Delhi HC Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla refused to take the affidavit on record. They directed Centre to file a fresh affidavit.
The application was filed by one of the petitioners who sought live streaming of proceeding, based on Swapnil Tripathi v Supreme Court of India. In this case, the court had said that there should be live streaming of proceedings that are of 'constitutional and national importance.'
In an earlier hearing on 25 November, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Union government, claimed that the word 'spouse' meant husband and wife.
The Delhi High Court has listed a number of pleas in pursuit of the recognition and registration of same-sex marriages under the law for final hearing on 30 November. However, no arguments took place on the day, with the hearing now on 3 February.
"The issue here is whether marriage is permissible between homosexual couples. Your lordships have to decide that. There is some misconception regarding Navtej Singh Johar case. It merely decriminalises... It does not talk about marriage," he said.
