'Citizens Interested': Plea Seeks Live Streaming Of Same-Sex Marriage Hearing

Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul argued that at least seven to eight percent of the population – a 'substantial number of people' – are interested in the proceedings.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 30 November, issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking live streaming of proceedings on petitions to recognise same sex marriages.
A batch of petitions, filed by multiple same-sex couples and members of the LGBTQIA+ communities, is seeking to leagalise same-sex marriages in India, under the special, Hindu and foreign marriage laws.
A bench comprising of Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh has given time for the Centre to respond, after the plea stated that the matter is of 'national and constitutional importance.'
The matter will next be heard on 3 February.
Kaul argued by drawing reference to the case of Swapnil Tripathi, where the SC approved live streaming – while remarking that 'sunlight is the best infectant,' LiveLaw reported.
Two other related petitions were also included – one seeking recognition of a marriage of transgender person, and other of a lesbian couple.
In an earlier hearing on 25 November, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Union government, claimed that the word 'spouse' meant husband and wife.
The Delhi High Court has listed a number of pleas in pursuit of the recognition and registration of same-sex marriages under the law for final hearing on 30 November. However, no arguments took place on the day, with the hearing now on 3 February.
"The issue here is whether marriage is permissible between homosexual couples. Your Lordships have to decide that. There is some misconception regarding Navtej Singh Johar case. It merely decriminalizes... It does not talk about marriage," he said.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)