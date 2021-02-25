Same-Sex Marriage: Centre Likely to File Response in HC Today

The Centre on Thursday, 25 February, informed the Delhi High Court that it will file its response to pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage “during the course of the day.” The mater will be heard next on 20 April.

“We have prepared a reply, we would be filing it during the course of the day. It is in the process of being informed,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court.

Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal, hearing the pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act, and Foreign Marriage Act, asked if the Centre’s response will be applicable to all petitions.

SG Mehta replied in the affirmative, saying that he believed that the “issue is common.”