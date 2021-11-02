Same-Sex 'Karva Chauth' Ad Nixed Due to Public Intolerance: Justice Chandrachud

File photo of Justice DY Chandrachud.
Referring to the recent takedown of a television advertisement showing a same-sex couple partaking in the “Karva Chauth” festival, Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud, on Saturday, 30 October, pointed out that it was due to “public intolerance”.
In his address during the Nationwide Launch of Legal awareness Programmes by NALSA, in collaboration with the National Commission of Women, the Supreme Court judge, according to LiveLaw, said:
THE ADVERTISEMENT
The advertisement discussed by Justice Chandrachud is believed to be by Dabur, for its ‘Fem Crem’ bleach cream, which was pulled down after it stoked a controversy.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra even went on to issue a warning to Dabur India, saying, according to LiveLaw:
Dabur finally took down the ad and apologised on their social media handles.
WHAT ELSE DID JUSTICE CHANDRACHUD SAY?
According to The Indian Express, Justice Chandrachud discussed the importance of ensuring legal awareness on the rights of women, and pointed out:
He also referred to the apex court’s recent decision to open doors for women to join the armed forces and said: “But how does a woman access the armed forces? How does she become a member of the armed forces? How does she become a judicial officer? So legal awareness has to be spread about these avenues for women to enter the workplace.”
‘TRUE FREEDOM FOR WOMEN IS TRULY INTERSECTIONAL’: JUSTICE CHANDRACHUD
Further, LiveLaw quoted Justice Chandrachud as stating that awareness is not a woman’s issue alone.
“Awareness about the right of women can be truly meaningful if the awareness is created among the younger generation of men in our society,” Justice Chandrachud said, observing that the answer lies in changing the mindset of both men, as well as women.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and The Indian Express.)