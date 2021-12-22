Samantha Schools Slut-Shaming Troll for Divorce Comment, but for How Long?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one name that now trends frequently on social media. The Tamil-Telugu actress has set the screens on fire with her new track ‘Oo Antava…Oo Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa, her interviews are creating quite some buzz, and she has an impressive lineup of upcoming films.

But her social media mentions are not soaring for any of these rightful reasons – and to say that being Samantha Ruth Prabhu on internet is ‘difficult’ or ‘hard’ is simply an understatement.

For the vile trolls are blinded by the one thing that is of no concern to the public – her separation from former husband Naga Chaitanya.