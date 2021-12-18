Akhilesh Distances Party From Samajwadi MP's 'Girls Can Marry at 16' Remark

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav at Parliament, in New Delhi on March 12, 2020. (Photo: IANS)
MP Hasan said that if a girl attains maturity at the age of 16, she "can get married" at the same age as well.
In what has generated much criticism from several quarters, Syed Tufail Hasan, an MP from the Samajwadi Party, said on Friday, 17 December, that if a girl attained sexual maturity at the age of 16, then she "can get married" at the same age as well.
Speaking to news agency ANI following the Centre's decision to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21, MP Hasan had asked, "If a girl can vote at 18, why can't she get married?"
"The fertility age of women ranges from 16-17 years to 30 years. Proposals for marriage start coming at the age of 16. If the marriage is delayed, there are two disadvantages: One is the possibility of infertility. The second is that children are not settled when one is ageing. When you are in the last decade or so of your life, your children are still students. We are breaking the natural cycle," said MP Hasan, as quoted by ANI.
Echoing Hasan, another Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said that everyone in the country wanted to marry their daughters off at an early age "as India is a poor country".
Following the two statements made by MPs of his own party, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav distanced himself and the party from the comments, stating, "Samajwadi Party has nothing to do with any such statements."
