Roe v Wade: Abortion Allies in US Ready for Long Fight for Reproductive Freedom

In spite of almost 50 years of abortion being legal, the US continues to be a country where abortion care lobbyists constantly tackle stigma and misinformation around abortion, manage serving women with an extremely low number of clinics and abortion-care trained physicians, and provide access to abortion funds as the law doesn’t allow federal dollars to be used for terminating pregnancies.

Texas was able to use a legal loophole to get around Roe vs Wade to enact a citizen-enforced abortion ban.

Priya Desai of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice says, “We saw a dramatic increase of patients from Texas, which led to Oklahoma patients getting funnelled into Kansas. There was a sudden, 2500 percent increase in patients coming for abortion care to Oklahoma from Texas. With Roe vs Wade all set to become legally irrelevant, the hundreds of women who have been forced to travel out of Texas to terminate their pregnancies in the last eight months since the state banned abortion, will seem like a small number compared to what is to come."

"Women will be forced to keep pregnancies for lack of resources to travel, more so economically disadvantaged women, who make up more than 75 percent of those who seek abortion care. The rest of the world is watching 21st Century USA return to the era of illegal abortions as legal bans do not reduce the demand for terminating pregnancies," she adds.

(Savita Patel is a San Francisco Bay Area-based journalist and producer. She reports on Indian diaspora, India-US ties, geopolitics, technology, public health, and environment. She tweets at @SsavitaPatel.)