Roe vs Wade: District Judge Blocks Louisiana State From Enforcing Abortion Ban

Judge Robin Giarrusso from New Orleans, Louisiana, blocked the enforcement of the controversial ‘trigger law’ in the state on Monday, 27 June, which banned abortions completely, with no exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.

This temporary restraining order was granted in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of local abortion providers; the lawsuit argued that the trigger law that would take effect immediately upon Roe vs Wade being struck down was “constitutionally vague” and too ambiguous, bringing the judge to temporarily block its enforcement until the hearing on July 8.

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe vs Wade (1973) which granted people who can get pregnant the constitutional right to termination of pregnancy.