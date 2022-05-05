A Future Without Roe vs Wade: What Would It Mean? Explained in 7 Cards

It is a landmark US Supreme Court decision from 1973 that established a constitutional right to abortion.
Mythreyee Ramesh
Gender
Published:

It was the landmark US Supreme Court decision from 1973 – Roe vs Wade – that established a constitutional right to abortion in the country. What will happen when it is overturned?

|

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>It was the landmark US Supreme Court decision from 1973 – <a href="https://www.thequint.com/topic/abortion">Roe vs Wade</a> – that established a constitutional right to abortion in the country. What will happen when it is overturned?</p></div>

It was the landmark United States (US) Supreme Court decision from 1973 – Roe vs Wade – that established a constitutional right to abortion in the country. The case struck down abortion laws in several states, declaring that a state cannot ban abortion before the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb.

A report by Politico on 2 May revealed that the US Supreme Court has privately voted to strike down the landmark Roe vs Wade decision, which had guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly 50 years. What would a future without the significant law look like? We explain in seven cards.

Also ReadRoe v Wade: How TV Show Hosts & Celebs Reacted to Leaked Draft of SC Ruling
Also ReadUS SC Poised to Overturn Abortion Law: What Leaked Opinion Says & What's Next
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read'Right to Choose is Fundamental': US Prez Biden, VP Harris on Abortion Draft

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT