A Future Without Roe vs Wade: What Would It Mean? Explained in 7 Cards

It was the landmark United States (US) Supreme Court decision from 1973 – Roe vs Wade – that established a constitutional right to abortion in the country. The case struck down abortion laws in several states, declaring that a state cannot ban abortion before the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb.

A report by Politico on 2 May revealed that the US Supreme Court has privately voted to strike down the landmark Roe vs Wade decision, which had guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly 50 years. What would a future without the significant law look like? We explain in seven cards.