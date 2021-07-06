A Matter of Pride & 'Gender Balance': Rise Of Indian Women at The Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics – postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic – is all set to begin from 23 July. The quadrennial sporting event promises to be the first-ever gender-balanced games in the Olympic history with almost equal participation from both men and women.

Almost half of India's 116 athletes are women, inclduing Deepika Kumari, Manu Bhaker, Vinesh Phogat, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, among others.

With the country heavily relying on the powerful mix of women to win glory in Tokyo, here's tracing the rise of Indian women at the Olympics.