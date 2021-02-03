Trolls Hit New Low, Hail Chris Brown for Assaulting Rihanna in ’09

In 2009, a 19-year-old Brown was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, who was 20, during a confrontation the morning before the Grammys. After the R&B star pleaded guilty of assault, he was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to complete 180 days of community labour and a year-long anti-domestic violence programme.

Brown pleaded that he assaulted her with the “intent of doing great bodily injury.”

In a film documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, released in 2017, he goes into detail about the abusive relationship with Rihanna, saying he “felt like a monster.”