Queerphobic Content in MBBS Textbooks: Kerala HC Urges Urgent Intervention

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday considered a significant plea which highlighted the queerphobic contents in medical education textbooks in the country, and directed the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board, New Delhi to consider the petitioners’ grievances within eight weeks.

The plea filed by two non-profit organisations in Kerala has pinpointed the offensive descriptions and derogatory remarks on queer persons and sexual minorities in MBBS textbooks, and the curriculum set by the National Medical Commission and Under-Graduate Medical Education Board. Calling the plea a ‘serious issue’, the Kerala High Court has sought urgent intervention of the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, reports LiveLaw.