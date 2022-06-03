‘Can’t Grow As Professional if Can’t Be Myself,’ Say LGBTQ Engineers, Scientists

"When you are online, you think everyone is living in super-inclusive world. A part of us wants to believe that – but it is far from reality for most of the pharma industry," they added, narrating how the film 'Badhaai Do' initiated the first-ever conversation on the queer community at his workplace.

They added that there was not only casual homophobia thrown around, but also a sly comment by a colleague about someone in their department being gay.

"This person is asking others how it would be if someone was hiding that they were gay in our department. I stood there frozen because I thought I was going to lose my job. I could not afford to lose a job. Till date, I do not know whether my colleagues were cracking a joke, or were pointing to me. I genuinely believe that I cannot be myself, and grow in the industry here when I am spending all my time watching my back," Akash said.