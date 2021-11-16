India's MBBS Is Riddled With Queerphobia: Dr Trinetra 'Dissects' the Problems

In a first, the National Medical Commission (NMC) earlier in October issued an advisory directing various medical textbooks in forensic medicine, toxicology, and psychiatry to amend unscientific and derogatory remarks against members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The order was passed by the NMC as per the directions of the Madras High Court. In a landmark judgment earlier this year, judge N Anand Venkatesh had issued a slew of instructions to both state and central agencies to frame guidelines that recognised the basic rights of the queer community.

The Madras HC also referred to Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju's report which stated that the textbooks described “sodomy,” “lesbianism,” and “oral sex” as sexual offences, including references to cross-dressing as “sexual perversion”.