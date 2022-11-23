Qatar World Cup: German Team Covers Mouths To Protest FIFA's Rainbow Armband Ban

The German football team covered their mouths for their team photo captured before their World Cup opener against Japan on Wednesday, 23 November, in protest of the FIFA's refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands.

Why this is important: The German team's gesture comes amid concerns of safety for LGBTQ+ fans and allies at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is strictly illegal.

The backdrop: Seven European football teams, including England, announced on Monday that they would not wear a rainbow armband at the World Cup as initially planned, stating that "FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions" if the armbands are worn.