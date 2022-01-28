Protests in Poland As Woman Dies After Being Refused Abortion Over New Law

Protests have erupted in Poland after a 37-year-old woman named Agnieszka T who was pregnant with twins, died this week after being refused an abortion, The Guardian reported on Thursday, 27 January.

One of the foetus' heart stopped beating and the doctors refused to abort the other foetus.

She had been admitted to the Blessed Virgin Mary hospital in December last year, in the city of Częstochowa, where she complained of abdominal pain after which her condition kept worsening.

After her death, Agnieszka's family, in a statement, accused the Polish government of having "blood on its hands".