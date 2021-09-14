1 Yr On, Priyanka Expresses Concern Over Delay in Justice to Hathras Rape Victim

File Photo: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed concern over the delay in justice to the Hathras rape victim who died exactly a year ago.
In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said that it has been exactly a year since the incident took place but instead of getting justice, the victim's family is receiving threats.
Last year, a Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four youths in a village in Hathras.
She died two weeks later in a Delhi hospital. After her death, the victim was forcibly cremated by the police without the consent of her family — a claim later denied by the police.
Published: 14 Sep 2021,09:57 PM IST