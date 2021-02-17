Priya Ramani Acquitted: What Court Said About Workplace Harassment

A Delhi trial court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani on Wednesday, 17 February, in the defamation case brought on against her by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey said that the court took into consideration "systemic abuse at workplace" to arrive at the verdict.
Making important and pertinent observations, the judge said that "even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser."
Taking cognisance of the lack of Vishaka Guidelines – procedural guidelines for sexual harassment cases – at the time of alleged harassment, the court ordered that women have the right to grievance even decades later.
“A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades,” it observed.
The court added that it was time that society understood the impact of sexual harassment on the victim.
“Right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of right to dignity,” it said.
"Glass ceiling will not prevent Indian women from their advancement in society if equal opportunities are given to them,” the court further added.
Published: 17 Feb 2021,04:18 PM IST