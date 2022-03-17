Kerala Priest Arrested for Sexual Assault on 17-Year-Old Girl

A priest in an orthodox church in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district has been arrested on charges of sexual assault.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A priest in an orthodox church in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.
The arrested person has been identified as Pondson John, a priest from the Orthodox Church at Koodal, in Pathanamthitta. A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
The alleged incident happened on 12 March when the girl, a student of Class 12, was taken for counselling to the priest as she was reportedly facing trouble with her academics.
According to a report by India Today, the priest assaulted her at her own house, when he was alone with her.
The complaint was filed by the teacher of the girl, who had told her friend about the incident.
The priest was arrested at his house in Pathanamthitta on the morning of Thursday, 17 March. Investigation is underway.
(With inputs from India Today.)
