Pride Month: Google Doodle Honours Gay Rights Activist Dr Kameny

Franklin Edward Kameny was born on 21 May 1925, in Queens, New York. He became a pupil at Queens College to study physics at a young age of 15. After returning to the US, he obtained a doctorate in astronomy from Harvard University.

Dr Frank Kameny then took a job as an astronomer with the Army Map Service in the year 1957. However, he was fired just few month after his joining, because of an executive order, which effectively barred members of the LGBTQ community from federal employment.