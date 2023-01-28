Pride Is Political: LGBTQ+ Indians Reflect On The Politics Of Queerness

Joyful pictures from today’s Pride march in Mumbai will surface on the Internet any minute now.

After two years of an unforgiving pandemic and the 2020 Queer Azadi March controversy (a pride march in Mumbai where around 50 people were detained by the police for raising political slogans, following which the organisers distanced themselves from the queer folk who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act), a change in the organisers of the 2023 Mumbai Pride pointed to a sign of hope.

To be frank, I was incredibly excited for this year’s Pride. Hence, you can imagine my disappointment when - days before the event - the organisers took to their Instagram to clarify queries by attendants, and in the process, essentially banned any sort of political poster or slogan from their march.