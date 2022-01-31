Women's Role is Continuously Expanding: PM Modi on NCW Foundation Day

"Women's role is continuously expanding" in today’s India and the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women (NCW) is the need of the hour, said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in his virtual address at the 30th Foundation Day of the NCW on Monday, 31 January.

Addressing the program via video conferencing, the PM said government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana have supported women and it is now women who provide jobs.