Adoption Law Raises Question Of Recognising Same-Sex Union: Experts

The law does not prohibit adoption based on sexual orientation but LGBTQ members will be able adopt as a couple if same-sex union gets legalised in India as live-in couples are not yet permitted to adopt a child in the country, experts have said.

They were reacting after a parliamentary standing committee on Law and Personnel said there was a need to harmonise the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act and the Juvenile Justice Act to bring out a uniform and comprehensive legislation on adoption that should cover all religions and the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community.