'Numbing Regularity': Pak Netizens as Women Paraded Naked Over Theft Suspicion

In a shocking incident in Pakistan's Faisalabad, four women were stripped naked, paraded, and filmed by a group of men who accused them of shoplifting.

While the incident took place on Wednesday, 8 December, the video went viral, triggering a spate of reactions condemning it.

While people called the incident a reflection of the state of women in the country, many pointed that such incidents were happening with "mind-numbing regularity."