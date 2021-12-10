'Numbing Regularity': Pak Netizens as Women Paraded Naked Over Theft Suspicion

Many pointed that such incidents were happening with "mind-numbing regularity."
(Photo: Video Screengrabt)
In a shocking incident in Pakistan's Faisalabad, four women were stripped naked, paraded, and filmed by a group of men who accused them of shoplifting.
While the incident took place on Wednesday, 8 December, the video went viral, triggering a spate of reactions condemning it.
While people called the incident a reflection of the state of women in the country, many pointed that such incidents were happening with "mind-numbing regularity."
A member of National Assembly, Moshin Dawar, pointed that the incident was a result of a "mentality that treats women as nothing more than objects."
The four women, one of whom is reportedly a garbage picker, were allegedly stripped and paraded, after a group of men claimed that they had entered the Usman Electric store to steal, reported Tribune.
The shop owner Saddam, his employees Faisal, Zaheer Anwar, and the owner of another shop Faqeer Hussain were arrested on Wednesday, after the incident went viral.
“IG Punjab is pursuing a zero tolerance policy on incidents of violence and harassment against women and children,” the Punjab Police in a statement on its official Twitter handle.
Sharing unverified CCTV footage of the women in the store, some men argued that people should stop using the “aurat card."
“The four women were at shop for looting purpose, when they caught they tore their clothes and put allegations on shopkeepers, shame! We must stop using Aurat Card at this situation,” said one user called Kazim Channa.