There's More to Pakistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Khar Than Birkin Bags

Back in 2011, 34-year-old Hina Rabbani Khar was appointed as Pakistan's first woman foreign minister. She was also the youngest to hold the position.

Her visit to India created quite a buzz, with Khar making headlines in both India and Pakistan for her style statement. An article in The Guardian then wrote: "Khar's glamorous turn triggered a media swoon and became the buzz of the subcontinental chattering class" because of her "pearl necklaces, elegant costumes, Cavalli sunglasses, and a stylish Hermes-made Birkin bag worth at least $9,000 (£5,500)".