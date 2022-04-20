There's More to Pakistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Khar Than Birkin Bags

Surely, there's more to Hina Rabbani Khar than her Birkin bags and surely, there's more to women politicians than style statements.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Back in 2011, 34-year-old Hina Rabbani Khar was appointed as Pakistan's first woman foreign minister. She was also the youngest to hold the position.
Her visit to India created quite a buzz, with Khar making headlines in both India and Pakistan for her style statement. An article in The Guardian then wrote: "Khar's glamorous turn triggered a media swoon and became the buzz of the subcontinental chattering class" because of her "pearl necklaces, elegant costumes, Cavalli sunglasses, and a stylish Hermes-made Birkin bag worth at least $9,000 (£5,500)".
Surely, there's more to Hina Rabbani Khar than her Birkin bags; and surely, there's more to women politicians than style statements.
Born in Muzaffargarh district, and into an 'influential feudal family', Khar joined politics when she was just 25 years old.
She is a graduate of the Lahore University of Management Science, and attended the University of Massachusetts where she pursued Business Management.
According to The Guardian, Khar's "landlord father Noor addressed rallies and glad-handed voters; Hina stayed largely at home, with not even her photo appearing on the posters."
Khar was one of the handful of ministers who transitioned from the military government of General Pervez Musharraf to the civilian government, when she joined the Pakistan People’s Party before the 2008 general elections in Pakistan.
After her 2008 re-election, Khar was first appointed minister of state for finance and economic affairs in the Yousaf Raza Gillani cabinet. Three years later, on 11 February 2011, she was appointed as minister of state for foreign affairs, as a part of cabinet reshuffle. Five months later, she formally took over as the country's foreign minister.
During her time as the foreign minister, Khar travelled to India and led the talks, representing Pakistan – in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks when talks were suspended. She reportedly discussed trade and Kashmir, and held talks with the Hurriyat Conference, which the then Opposition, led by the BJP, was criticised.
She quit active politics after her two-year stint as foreign minister in 2013. However, she returned to politics after she was elected to a reserved seat for women in the National Assembly in the 2018 election.
In a 2015 interview, Khar told Al Jazeera that the Asif Ali Zardari government pivoted to regional interests.
A year later, in another interview to Pakistani channel Geo News, Khar said that Pakistan cannot "conquer Kashmir through war". She added that progress on the dispute hinges on an "environment of mutual trust with India," The Wire pointed.
It was not only social media accounts, and newspaper articles that were filled with sexist tweets.
Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain too launched a sexist attack on her on social media calling her, a 'low IQ' woman, whose only claim to fame is 'Berkin bags and expensive eye shades'.
On her way back from India in 2011, responding to misogynistic headlines in newspapers, she said – "You don't want the attention to focus on the frivolous. A guy in my place would never get such attention, nobody would be talking about his suit. I refuse to be apologetic about it, I will continue to be who I am."
And perhaps, her reply would be the same in 2022 too.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)