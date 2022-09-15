Self-Employed Men Earn 2.5 Times More Than Women: Oxfam's Discrimination Report

However, there is a deviation from this norm for women belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, as observed by the Oxfam India study.

SC and ST women start working at an early age without any formal education due to desperate socio-economic conditions, the report noted. This means that more than educational qualifications or age, social factors are greater determinants for rural women stepping out – or keeping away – from work.

Notably, persons belonging to SC and ST communities earn Rs 5,000 less than the national average.