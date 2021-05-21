‘We Overwork But Earn Less Than a Daily Wager’: ASHA Workers in UP

Having been at the forefront of India’s war against malnutrition, polio and several other health-related problems on ground, in 2020, approximately 9 lakh ASHA workers joined the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic – distributing ration, helping in contact tracing, and spreading awareness around the virus.

However, despite being first in line of India’s defence against the virus, these women remain one of the most poorly paid communities of health workers, mostly because their work is considered to be voluntary and part-time.