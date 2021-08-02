Play 'Like a Girl'! Twitter Celebrates Indian Women's Success at Tokyo Olympics

Here's how Twitter burst into celebration, as women continue to outperform men in Olympics 2020.
Looks like there's no stopping Indian women at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 – and if you can take one message from Olympics, let it be – 'play like a girl'.
On Monday, 2 August, India's hockey team created history by qualifying for semi-finals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia.
Just a day earlier, badminton legend PV Sindhu won a Bronze – her second medal in the last two Olympics. She became India's first woman to win two Olympic honours. On the very first day of Tokyo 2020, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won an Olympic Silver.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured a third medal for India after she defeated the Taiwan Boxer Nien Chin Chen in welterweight quarter-final.
Multiple handles on Twitter celebrated the performance of women athletes, pointing that India is a 'tough' country for them and smashing patriarchy needs more effort and determination.
A few other handles asserted that while six out of eight people who last won medals were women, they still lack the support system and infrastructure as compared to men.
"What they didn't show in Chak De India is that after the fanfare of winning died, women's team did not get more funding and resources to develop further," a Twitter user said.
The list doesn't end here.
While there is a mountain of hope being placed on the Indian hockey team's shoulders (both men's and women's), all eyes are on Kamalpreet Kaur in the women’s Discus Throw final, which is yet to start at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. The 25-year-old is only the second Indian woman, after Krishna Poonia in 2012, to enter the event final.
