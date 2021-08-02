Play 'Like a Girl'! Twitter Celebrates Indian Women's Success at Tokyo Olympics

Looks like there's no stopping Indian women at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 – and if you can take one message from Olympics, let it be – 'play like a girl'.

On Monday, 2 August, India's hockey team created history by qualifying for semi-finals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia.

Just a day earlier, badminton legend PV Sindhu won a Bronze – her second medal in the last two Olympics. She became India's first woman to win two Olympic honours. On the very first day of Tokyo 2020, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won an Olympic Silver.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured a third medal for India after she defeated the Taiwan Boxer Nien Chin Chen in welterweight quarter-final.