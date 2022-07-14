Rape & Fight for Abortion: An Ohio 10-Year-Old's Ordeal in Post Roe vs Wade US

Just two weeks after the United States (US) Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a news report in Indianapolis Star (IS), broke the story of how a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio travelled to the neighbouring state to terminate her pregnancy.

US President Joe Biden too used the case to highlight the repercussions of the apex court's decision on the overturning of the nationwide right to abortion – even as Ohio's attorney general slammed IS for reporting the story. Anti-abortion activists cast doubts on whether the incident truly happened – which was based on an obstetrician's account.