Rape & Fight for Abortion: An Ohio 10-Year-Old's Ordeal in Post Roe vs Wade US

Image used for representation.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Just two weeks after the United States (US) Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a news report in Indianapolis Star (IS), broke the story of how a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio travelled to the neighbouring state to terminate her pregnancy.
US President Joe Biden too used the case to highlight the repercussions of the apex court's decision on the overturning of the nationwide right to abortion – even as Ohio's attorney general slammed IS for reporting the story. Anti-abortion activists cast doubts on whether the incident truly happened – which was based on an obstetrician's account.
On 1 July, IS broke the story with a single source – Dr Caitlin Bernard. The story did not mention who the patient was, or how they went about verifying the details – in interest of protecting the identity of the survivor.
The survivor was "six weeks and three days pregnant," Bernard told IS.
The survivor was forced to travel to Indiana to get an abortion because she was three days past Ohio’s six-week limit, which does not include exceptions for rape or incest.
Both Indiana and Ohio are among the 26 US states that either have severely restricted or are expected to do so in the coming weeks and months – in connection with Ohio.
The news and the 10-year-old's ordeal became a point of contention on both social media and prime-time news.
"Ten years old — 10 years old! — raped, six weeks pregnant, already traumatized, was forced to travel to another state," US President Joe Biden had said at the White House on 8 July.
Republican Ohio attorney general, Dave Yost, told the USA Today Network Ohio bureau on Tuesday that the details were “more likely than not, a fabrication” because there had been no arrest and no evidence uncovered, Ohio’s Columbus Dispatch reported.
“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus police department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street,” Yost said, in a statement, after the arrest in the case.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)