Sexist Or Just For Laughs? Internet Divided Over Wife Jokes After Nykaa IPO

There is no denying that the Nykaa IPO was historic. It was the first-ever woman-led unicorn in India to go public – and it happened in under 10 years since its inception.

While there were posts online celebrating the company and Founder-CEO Falguni Nayar, there has also been a sprout of 'wife jokes' on social media platforms – especially after the Vijay Sharma-led Paytm IPO tanked earlier this week.