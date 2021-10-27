Nykaa's Falguni Nayar – Face Behind India's First Woman-Led Unicorn To Go Public

In 2012, a 49-year-old Falguni Nayar started Nykaa – now one of India's leading e-commerce websites – defying two stereotypes that are often used to define women at workplace – age and gender.

In under 10 years of its journey, Nykaa is slated to become India's first and only woman-led unicorn to go public. On Thursday, 28 October, Nayar, who has helped multiple companies go public, will be seeking to raise funds for her own through an IPO (initial public offering).

With price band of initial share fixed at ₹1,085-1,125 per share, Nykaa is seeking to raise $700 million through the IPO, which will value the company at over $7 billion.