'Men Wear Shorts': Norway's Women Athletes Fined For Not Playing in Bikinis

Norwegian women's beach handball team fined for not wearing bikini bottoms.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@handballandslagene)
The Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined by the European Handball Federation (EFH) on Monday,19 July, after they wore shorts in a match against Spain at the Euro 2021 tournament.
The International Handball Federation requires women to wear bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.”
The sides of the bikini bottoms must be no more than 4 inches. While, men can wear shorts as long as 4 inches above their knees.
“In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game,” the statement further added.
Norway’s Handball Federation (NHF) announced that they would pay the fine for their players and said on social media that it was proud of the women for taking a stance against it, The Independent reported.
The federation said, "We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with," the paper reported.
Several people took to Twitter to criticise the fine imposed on the players by the European Handball Federation, including tennis legend Billie Jean King.
Many came in support of the players and the federation for taking a stance for the team.
Women athletes have spoken out against the inherent sexism that exists when it comes to the clothes they are supposed to wear. In some cases, they have been fined for their uniform being too short as well.
In 2011, the Badminton World Federation made it mandatory for women to wear skirts or dresses to play at the elite level in order to help revive flagging interest in women’s badminton.
In 2012, the International Volleyball Federation updated its rules and athletes competing in the sport at this year's Olympics in Tokyo can choose to play in bikinis or one-piece bathing suits or shorts and T-shirts.
