‘No Injury Suggestive of Sexual Assault’: Kanjhawala Accident Victim's PM Report

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 3 January, said that the post-mortem (PM) examination of the 20-year-old victim in the Kanjhawala road accident case was completed and it did not indicate "any injury suggestive of sexual assault."

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said, "The post-mortem examination was conducted by a three-member medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi on Monday."

What happened on 1 January? In the wee hours of Sunday, Anjali Singh was killed after a grey Baleno car hit her scooty -- and dragged her entangled body for several kilometres. Five men have been arrested under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.

What is the provisional cause of death as per PM report? As per Special CP Hooda, the cause of death are "shock and haemorrhage, as a result of ante-mortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs." He said that as per the PM report, "all injuries were produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging."