‘No Injury Suggestive of Sexual Assault’: Kanjhawala Accident Victim's PM Report

The woman, Anjali Singh, was killed in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area in the early hours of Sunday, 1 January, after she was mowed down by a car.
(Screenshot: Accessed by The Quint)
The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 3 January, said that the post-mortem (PM) examination of the 20-year-old victim in the Kanjhawala road accident case was completed and it did not indicate "any injury suggestive of sexual assault."
Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said, "The post-mortem examination was conducted by a three-member medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi on Monday."
What happened on 1 January? In the wee hours of Sunday, Anjali Singh was killed after a grey Baleno car hit her scooty -- and dragged her entangled body for several kilometres. Five men have been arrested under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.
What is the provisional cause of death as per PM report? As per Special CP Hooda, the cause of death are "shock and haemorrhage, as a result of ante-mortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs." He said that as per the PM report, "all injuries were produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging."
After the car hit the scooty, the woman got stuck under the tyre, and the accused allegedly drove the car for several kilometres like that, as can be seen in the CCTV footage.
What about the victim's family's allegations of sexual assault? As per Special CP Hooda, "the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault." The IPC sections pertaining to sexual assault and rape have not been added in the FIR.
Was the victim alone at the time of the incident? No. On 3 January, Special CP Hooda confirmed that Singh was accompanied by another woman at the time of the accident. "The woman did not suffer any injuries, and fled. She is now an eyewitness in the case," he said. A purported 52-second CCTV footage of the two women sitting on the two-wheeler has also surfaced.
Who are the accused? All five occupants of the car – ration dealer and Bharatiya Janta Party functionary Manoj Mittal (27), Gramin Sewa driver Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25) who works in SBI Cards, Spanish Culture Centre employee Krishan (27), and hair dresser Mithun (27) – have since been arrested and sent to three days of police remand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)