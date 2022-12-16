2012 Nirbhaya Gang Rape & Murder: Lessons Media Hasn't Learnt 10 Years Later

"Gang rape in South Delhi" – this was the SMS that flashed on my phone on 17 December 2012, exactly a decade ago. At the time, I couldn't have guessed the impact this case would have on our laws, our society, and me, personally.

I was a crime reporter with a national daily in the capital back then, and I knew what the keyword, 'South Delhi', meant. I had to relay information to my editor, and for that, I had to urgently find out more details of the crime – the where, what, when, and why. So, I called the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Chhaya Sharma.

The call went unanswered. Within minutes, however, more details trickled in – a 23-year-old paramedic student, a moving bus, Vasant Kunj, Life of Pi, 9 pm. It was chilling. How could this happen to a woman who was my age, in a part of the city we all considered safer than the rest of the areas, after watching a movie I would have watched too?